Senators Seek Probe into Humanitarian Aid Restrictions

A group of U.S. senators has requested an investigation by Congress into the restrictions on humanitarian aid by Israel and other nations. The senators' letter highlights concerns about compliance with U.S. law, focusing on Gaza, where aid delivery has been blocked, amidst allegations and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six U.S. senators have called on Congress' watchdog agency to investigate whether restrictions on humanitarian aid by Israel and other foreign governments are in violation of U.S. law. The letter, revealed by Reuters, seeks a probe by the Government Accountability Office into alleged violations of aid laws. The senators include Democrats Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, Jeff Merkley, Elizabeth Warren, Peter Welch, and Independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats.

The senators' concerns highlight several regions, including Gaza, where Israel stands accused of obstructing humanitarian aid, invoking Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act and the Leahy Laws. These provisions restrict U.S. assistance to foreign security forces implicated in human rights abuses. Recent global focus has centered on Gaza, as international bodies have accused Israel of breaching international law by blocking aid supplies to the enclave.

This move comes in the wake of heightened tensions following Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and subsequent military escalations. As Israel justifies its blockade as a measure against Hamas, humanitarian crises have worsened, with thousands of Palestinian casualties reported. The issue has gained urgency as the U.S. faces international scrutiny over its assistance policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

