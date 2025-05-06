Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills to Enhance Readiness Amid Rising Threats

In response to growing tensions with Pakistan, India is initiating extensive civil defence mock drills across 300 districts with sensitive installations. These exercises will cover air-raid sirens, bunker cleaning, and civilian training for potential hostile attacks. Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, discussions emphasized active public participation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, addressing new security threats, has mandated these drills involve students, government and private sector employees, and uniformed personnel. Special districts, categorized based on sensitivity, will particularly focus on refining civil defence measures to ensure preparedness.

Preparations extend to village levels, incorporating vital communication systems and operational rehearsals to coordinate defence responses. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to countering terrorist threats following the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)