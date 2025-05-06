Left Menu

Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills to Enhance Readiness Amid Rising Threats

As tensions with Pakistan escalate, India plans mock drills in 300 'civil defence districts'. The drills, involving civilians and officials, cover air-raid warnings and bunker preparations. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeks comprehensive preparedness against emerging threats, with full participation from multiple societal sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:43 IST
Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills to Enhance Readiness Amid Rising Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing tensions with Pakistan, India is initiating extensive civil defence mock drills across 300 districts with sensitive installations. These exercises will cover air-raid sirens, bunker cleaning, and civilian training for potential hostile attacks. Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, discussions emphasized active public participation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, addressing new security threats, has mandated these drills involve students, government and private sector employees, and uniformed personnel. Special districts, categorized based on sensitivity, will particularly focus on refining civil defence measures to ensure preparedness.

Preparations extend to village levels, incorporating vital communication systems and operational rehearsals to coordinate defence responses. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to countering terrorist threats following the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025