Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills to Enhance Readiness Amid Rising Threats
As tensions with Pakistan escalate, India plans mock drills in 300 'civil defence districts'. The drills, involving civilians and officials, cover air-raid warnings and bunker preparations. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeks comprehensive preparedness against emerging threats, with full participation from multiple societal sectors.
- Country:
- India
In response to growing tensions with Pakistan, India is initiating extensive civil defence mock drills across 300 districts with sensitive installations. These exercises will cover air-raid sirens, bunker cleaning, and civilian training for potential hostile attacks. Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, discussions emphasized active public participation.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, addressing new security threats, has mandated these drills involve students, government and private sector employees, and uniformed personnel. Special districts, categorized based on sensitivity, will particularly focus on refining civil defence measures to ensure preparedness.
Preparations extend to village levels, incorporating vital communication systems and operational rehearsals to coordinate defence responses. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to countering terrorist threats following the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which heightened Indo-Pak tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seema Haider's Citizenship Controversy Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Indian Stock Market Dips Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Threats to PSL Broadcast Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack