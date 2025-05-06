Multi-Crore Desilting Scam Rocks Mumbai's BMC
Thirteen individuals, including contractors and civic officials, face charges in a Rs 65 crore scam related to the desilting of the Mithi river. The scam involved tailoring tenders and generating fraudulent bills, causing significant financial loss to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Authorities took action on Tuesday, registering a case against 13 individuals—including contractors and civic officials—accused of perpetrating a multi-crore scam. The Rs 65 crore scandal is linked to the desilting of the Mithi river in the city.
Investigations revealed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials allegedly tailored a tender for the desilting contract to favor a specific machinery supplier. Furthermore, fraudulent bills for transporting sludge from Mumbai were generated by the contractors.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at the Azad Maidan police station. This includes five contractors, three middlemen, and two company officials, resulting in significant financial losses to the BMC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- BMC
- desilting
- scam
- Mithi River
- tender
- fraud
- EOW
- civic officials
- investigation
ALSO READ
The Rise and Challenge of Pierre Poilievre: Canada's Trumpian Contender
Schoolteacher Shocks Contenders at Stawell Gift Race
Global Expansion of Asian Crime Syndicates: A Growing Cyberfraud Threat
Odisha Loan Fraud Bust: EOW Nabs Four in Rs 8.1 Crore Scam
ED's Aggressive Push to Restore Rs 15,000 Crore to Fraud Victims