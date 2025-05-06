Left Menu

Multi-Crore Desilting Scam Rocks Mumbai's BMC

Thirteen individuals, including contractors and civic officials, face charges in a Rs 65 crore scam related to the desilting of the Mithi river. The scam involved tailoring tenders and generating fraudulent bills, causing significant financial loss to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:57 IST
Authorities took action on Tuesday, registering a case against 13 individuals—including contractors and civic officials—accused of perpetrating a multi-crore scam. The Rs 65 crore scandal is linked to the desilting of the Mithi river in the city.

Investigations revealed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials allegedly tailored a tender for the desilting contract to favor a specific machinery supplier. Furthermore, fraudulent bills for transporting sludge from Mumbai were generated by the contractors.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at the Azad Maidan police station. This includes five contractors, three middlemen, and two company officials, resulting in significant financial losses to the BMC.

