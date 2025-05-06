Left Menu

Court Dismisses Conspiracy Allegations Against Karnataka Leaders

A Bengaluru Special Court dismissed allegations of a conspiracy involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, accused of causing BBMP revenue losses. The complaint was deemed speculative and lacked concrete evidence, aligning with earlier Lokayukta findings that no direct misconduct was established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:49 IST
Court Dismisses Conspiracy Allegations Against Karnataka Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court in Bengaluru has dismissed a complaint alleging that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister K J George, and three senior officials conspired to cause significant advertisement revenue losses to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) between 2015 and 2017.

The court concluded that the allegations, brought by N R Ramesh, a former corporator and BJP leader, were speculative and not backed by concrete evidence. Ramesh claimed that the state government used BBMP-owned bus shelters for advertising without paying the mandatory advertisement fee, allegedly resulting in losses of Rs 68.14 crore during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat emphasized that while the procedural lapses in using bus shelters for government publicity may indicate irregularities, they do not amount to corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The court's decision aligns with the Karnataka Lokayukta's earlier closure of the complaint, which also noted the absence of direct evidence of wrongdoing by Siddaramaiah or George.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025