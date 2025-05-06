Tragedy in Kupwara: Soldiers Plunge Into Gorge

Two soldiers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when their vehicle tragically plunged into a gorge near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials reported.

The incident took place on Reyala Murchana Road in the Teetwal area of Karnah, as the Army vehicle rolled down into the gorge, according to official sources.

While two soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene, the injured were promptly evacuated to an Army hospital for treatment, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)