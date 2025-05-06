Left Menu

Tragedy in Kupwara: Soldiers Plunge Into Gorge

Two soldiers died and two were injured when their Army vehicle plunged into a gorge near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred on Reyala Murchana Road in the Teetwal area of Karnah. The injured have been evacuated to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:30 IST
Tragedy in Kupwara: Soldiers Plunge Into Gorge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two soldiers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when their vehicle tragically plunged into a gorge near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials reported.

The incident took place on Reyala Murchana Road in the Teetwal area of Karnah, as the Army vehicle rolled down into the gorge, according to official sources.

While two soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene, the injured were promptly evacuated to an Army hospital for treatment, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025