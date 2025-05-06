Separation at the Border: Sana's Heart-Wrenching Farewell

In a heart-wrenching scene, Sana, a woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, found herself in tears on Monday as she handed over her young children to her Pakistani husband at the Attari border. This emotional separation was triggered by India's recent decision to revoke short-term visas for Pakistani citizens residing in the nation.

Sana, married to Bilal, a doctor from Karachi, faced this ordeal due to escalating tensions following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The Indian government's move to cancel visas came as a response to this tragic event, affecting many families like Sana's.

With her children now back in Pakistan and herself stranded in India without citizenship, Sana expressed her anguish, questioning the policy that separates mothers from their children. Authorities stated that only Pakistani nationals with long-term visas can remain in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)