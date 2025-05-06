Left Menu

Separation at the Border: Sana's Heart-Wrenching Farewell

Sana, from Meerut, India, was forced to part with her children due to the cancellation of short-term visas for Pakistani citizens in India. This decision came after a terror attack in Pahalgam. Her children, both Pakistani citizens, were handed to their father at the Attari border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:08 IST
Separation at the Border: Sana's Heart-Wrenching Farewell
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching scene, Sana, a woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, found herself in tears on Monday as she handed over her young children to her Pakistani husband at the Attari border. This emotional separation was triggered by India's recent decision to revoke short-term visas for Pakistani citizens residing in the nation.

Sana, married to Bilal, a doctor from Karachi, faced this ordeal due to escalating tensions following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The Indian government's move to cancel visas came as a response to this tragic event, affecting many families like Sana's.

With her children now back in Pakistan and herself stranded in India without citizenship, Sana expressed her anguish, questioning the policy that separates mothers from their children. Authorities stated that only Pakistani nationals with long-term visas can remain in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025