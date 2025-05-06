Left Menu

Scott Bessent Denies Recession Despite GDP Dip

U.S. Treasury official Scott Bessent dismissed concerns of a recession despite a GDP dip in the first quarter. Before the House Appropriations Committee, he expressed optimism about an upward revision of economic figures following detailed analysis, though he offered no specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:18 IST
Scott Bessent Denies Recession Despite GDP Dip
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, Scott Bessent from the U.S. Treasury asserted that there are no indications of a recession in the American economy, despite reporting a contraction in the first quarter's GDP.

Bessent made these comments to the House Appropriations Committee, emphasizing that the economic data released could be revised and is likely to show improvements upon detailed analysis.

Last week, the Commerce Department reported a 0.3% annualized decline in GDP—the first such drop in three years—fueling recession fears that Bessent seeks to quell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025