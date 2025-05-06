Terrorism Threat Curbed: Police Detain Overground Worker
In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Mohd Qayoom was detained under the Public Safety Act for being an overground worker aiding terrorists. The action, part of ongoing police efforts, aims to maintain regional security. Additionally, a drug peddler was arrested in Ramban under narcotic laws.
In a critical move to maintain security in Jammu and Kashmir, police detained an alleged overground worker for terrorists on Tuesday in Poonch district. Officials claimed the individual's actions posed a significant threat to public safety and stability.
Identified as Mohd Qayoom from Qasba village, the individual was apprehended under the stringent Public Safety Act, according to a police spokesperson. He was reportedly involved in activities that compromised the region's safety and integrity.
The police acted swiftly, filing a dossier and obtaining a PSA detention order, which led to Qayoom's preventive detention in Rajouri district jail. This effort is part of a broader initiative to counteract anti-national elements. In a related operation, police also arrested a notorious drug peddler in Ramban under narcotic legislation.
