Terrorism Threat Curbed: Police Detain Overground Worker

In a critical move to maintain security in Jammu and Kashmir, police detained an alleged overground worker for terrorists on Tuesday in Poonch district. Officials claimed the individual's actions posed a significant threat to public safety and stability.

Identified as Mohd Qayoom from Qasba village, the individual was apprehended under the stringent Public Safety Act, according to a police spokesperson. He was reportedly involved in activities that compromised the region's safety and integrity.

The police acted swiftly, filing a dossier and obtaining a PSA detention order, which led to Qayoom's preventive detention in Rajouri district jail. This effort is part of a broader initiative to counteract anti-national elements. In a related operation, police also arrested a notorious drug peddler in Ramban under narcotic legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)