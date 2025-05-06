Pune Preps for War Scenario with Nationwide Mock Drills

In a significant preparedness exercise, Pune will conduct mock drills across various locations to simulate wartime scenarios, assessing the district's response to potential hostile attacks. The main sites for the drills include the Council Hall in Pune City and the Municipal Council office in Talegaon.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi outlined that the exercise will involve multiple agencies such as civil defence, the Army, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). College students and National Cadet Corps members will actively participate, enhancing the comprehensive nature of the drill.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Union Home Ministry, follows emerging threats after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. With collaboration from fire services, police, medical teams, and local authorities, the focus is to ensure timely rescue and raise public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)