Mystery Explosions Rock Muzaffarabad: Power Blackout Ensues

In the Pakistani Kashmir region near Muzaffarabad, several loud explosions occurred after midnight, resulting in a citywide power blackout. The cause of the explosions is still unknown.

Muzaffarabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:25 IST
  Pakistan

The quiet of night in Muzaffarabad was shattered with multiple loud explosions around the mountainous terrain, according to Reuters eyewitnesses. The incidents occurred past midnight in the Pakistani Kashmir area, sparking fears and unanswered questions.

Following the explosions, the entire city was plunged into darkness as a major power blackout ensued. Local residents were left in uncertainty, grappling with what had just transpired over their sky.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin or cause of the explosions, leading to heightened concerns among residents and awaiting a thorough investigation for clarity.

