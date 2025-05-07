Ovidio Guzmán Nears Plea Deal in U.S. Drug Trafficking Case

Mexican cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, is reportedly nearing a plea agreement in the United States. Court records from Illinois indicate that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for July 9, as Guzmán faces fentanyl trafficking charges.

Guzmán, known as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, alongside his brothers 'Los Chapitos,' is accused of orchestrating a vast drug trafficking network, allegedly earning millions by distributing fentanyl across the U.S. The synthetic opioid crisis claimed approximately 50,000 American lives last year.

Despite initial not guilty pleas, Guzmán's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, has expressed hope for a forthcoming agreement, while no terms have been publicly disclosed. The court expects a copy of the plea agreement at least three days before the scheduled hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)