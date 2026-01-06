Colombia and U.S. Unite in Fight Against Drug Trafficking

Colombia has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the United States in the battle against drug trafficking, using American intelligence and technology to enhance efforts. The statement came from Colombia's Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, who was joined by Justice Minister Andres Idarraga in a video released to the press.

The announcement follows provocative remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested a possible military intervention in Colombia, while also branding Colombian President Gustavo Petro as "sick." Colombia's leadership responded with strong criticism, labeling any such U.S. incursion as undue interference.

Meanwhile, Colombia continues to target drug laboratories and criminal organizations, particularly along the Colombian-Venezuelan border. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez views the situation as a "golden opportunity" for international cooperation, especially as coca cultivation has surged. Petro's government claims to have seized unprecedented cocaine quantities, nearly 1,000 metric tons in 2025 alone.