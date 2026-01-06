Left Menu

Crackdown at the Tracks: Juvenile Used in Drug Trafficking Uncovered

A juvenile was apprehended by the EAGLE Force at a railway station for attempting to transport 10 kg of ganja to Mumbai. Used by drug syndicates for trafficking, the 17-year-old was caught in a joint operation. The case highlights the growing trend of using juveniles in drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile has been apprehended at a railway station by the EAGLE Force for allegedly attempting to transport 10 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, to Mumbai. The operation, conducted alongside the S R Nagar police, involved a 17-year-old purportedly exploited by Mumbai-based drug syndicates to facilitate interstate drug trafficking.

The EAGLE Force, in a press release, highlighted the concerning trend of drug syndicates employing juveniles as traffickers. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, emphasizing the gravity of the offense.

Investigations revealed that the juvenile, employed as a tempo cleaner in Mumbai, was lured under the guise of legitimate work to Odisha, eventually directed to carry a bag containing ganja to Mumbai. Authorities are actively pursuing other individuals involved in the drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

