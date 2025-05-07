AIMIM Chief Supports Operation Sindoor Against Terror

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday applauded the Indian defense forces for conducting targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The politician stressed that dismantling terror infrastructure in the neighboring nation is necessary to prevent further attacks like Pahalgam.

Owaisi remarked on platform 'X', urging for a decisive lesson to be taught to the Pakistani deep state, ensuring that incidents similar to Pahalgam are not repeated. He called for the complete dismantling of Pakistan's terror capabilities, concluding his statement with 'Jai Hind.'

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes were executed under 'Operation Sindoor', notably hitting strongholds including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

