Left Menu

AIMIM Chief Supports Operation Sindoor Against Terror

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed targeted strikes by Indian forces on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. He emphasized the need to eliminate Pakistan's terror infrastructure to prevent future attacks like Pahalgam. The missile strikes, part of 'Operation Sindoor', targeted terror bases in response to the recent Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:17 IST
AIMIM Chief Supports Operation Sindoor Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday applauded the Indian defense forces for conducting targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The politician stressed that dismantling terror infrastructure in the neighboring nation is necessary to prevent further attacks like Pahalgam.

Owaisi remarked on platform 'X', urging for a decisive lesson to be taught to the Pakistani deep state, ensuring that incidents similar to Pahalgam are not repeated. He called for the complete dismantling of Pakistan's terror capabilities, concluding his statement with 'Jai Hind.'

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes were executed under 'Operation Sindoor', notably hitting strongholds including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025