Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday lauded 'Operation Sindoor,' the Indian armed forces' latest strategic strike targeting terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, including one Nepalese national.

The Indian military executed missile strikes at nine key targets, including the bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. 'Operation Sindoor' was launched just two weeks after the Pahalgam massacre, sending a strong signal of India's resolve against terror.

Minister Shekhawat reiterated India's stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism, as previously demonstrated through surgical and air strikes. He also committed to efforts aimed at minimizing the impact on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)