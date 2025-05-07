Operation Sindoor: Indian Forces Strike Back

In a decisive military move, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Key targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad hub in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strikes aimed to eliminate any threats posed by these groups.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the operations, emphasizing that India remains firm against terrorism. He reiterated, "There is no room for terrorism. Jai Hind."

(With inputs from agencies.)