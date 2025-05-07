Operation Sindoor: Indian Forces Strike Back
Indian armed forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', launching missile strikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation aimed at eliminating bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma supported the military actions, stating there's no room for terrorism.
In a decisive military move, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Key targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad hub in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strikes aimed to eliminate any threats posed by these groups.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the operations, emphasizing that India remains firm against terrorism. He reiterated, "There is no room for terrorism. Jai Hind."
