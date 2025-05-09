Gurugram Ramps Up Civil Defense Preparedness Amid Air Raid Concerns
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar met with over 60 representatives of Resident Welfare Associations to improve preparedness for air raid scenarios. Key measures include the installation of sirens and promoting community awareness through social media and local guidelines, urging caution against spreading unverified information.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar convened a critical meeting with more than 60 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives on Friday to bolster the district's readiness for air raid emergencies.
The gathering, held at the Mini Secretariat, follows recent civil defence mock drills and blackout drills conducted in the area.
The administration is installing sirens capable of covering a five-kilometre range at Sub-Divisional Magistrate offices and Block Development and Panchayat Officer offices.
Sirens with a range of one to two kilometres will be installed in public areas across the district.
With an emphasis on community preparedness, Kumar urged RWAs to arrange basement shelters as per government guidelines and educate residents about siren signals and emergency protocols.
During alerts, residents are instructed to ensure complete blackouts by turning off all lights and avoiding backup power and windows.
Kumar advised residents to ignore unverified information, recommending official channels for updates.
He also underscored the importance of compliance from all stakeholders for the success of these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab on Alert: Blackouts and Air Raid Sirens Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Chandigarh on High Alert: Air Raid Sirens Sound Amid Indo-Pakistani Escalation
Delhi Prepares for Crisis: Air Raid Sirens to Protect the Capital
Mock drills include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training civilians to protect themselves in case of 'hostile attack': Sources.
Delhi's High-Rise Air Raid Sirens: A Pre-emptive Strike for Safety