Gurugram Ramps Up Civil Defense Preparedness Amid Air Raid Concerns

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar convened a critical meeting with more than 60 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives on Friday to bolster the district's readiness for air raid emergencies.

The gathering, held at the Mini Secretariat, follows recent civil defence mock drills and blackout drills conducted in the area.

The administration is installing sirens capable of covering a five-kilometre range at Sub-Divisional Magistrate offices and Block Development and Panchayat Officer offices.

Sirens with a range of one to two kilometres will be installed in public areas across the district.

With an emphasis on community preparedness, Kumar urged RWAs to arrange basement shelters as per government guidelines and educate residents about siren signals and emergency protocols.

During alerts, residents are instructed to ensure complete blackouts by turning off all lights and avoiding backup power and windows.

Kumar advised residents to ignore unverified information, recommending official channels for updates.

He also underscored the importance of compliance from all stakeholders for the success of these measures.

