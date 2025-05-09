Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Moves on Caste Census and Greater Bengaluru Act

The Karnataka cabinet deferred the caste census discussion to a future meeting, while approving the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Act from May 15. The Act decentralizes Bengaluru's governance through multiple corporations. The cabinet praised Operation Sindoor and postponed a state celebration due to national tensions.

Bengaluru | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:18 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Moves on Caste Census and Greater Bengaluru Act
The Karnataka cabinet has postponed deliberations on the contentious caste census report until their next meeting. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated that the decision was due to incomplete feedback from ministers.

Despite being scheduled multiple times, the discussion has been repeatedly deferred. Various community groups have expressed dissent over the survey's methodology, highlighting potential socio-political repercussions.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Act, which proposes the decentralization of municipal governance. The cabinet lauded the Indian armed forces' recent actions and delayed a planned governmental celebration amid ongoing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

