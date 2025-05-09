Re-Thinking Global Aid: Prioritizing Vulnerable Nations in Lean Funding Times

The International Rescue Committee is calling for a major reallocation of global aid in response to dwindling funds, with CEO David Miliband emphasizing the urgent need to redirect resources to the world's most vulnerable countries. As funding shrinks, countries enduring conflicts and environmental challenges like Afghanistan and Yemen should be prioritized.

Miliband's call to action comes on the heels of significant cuts to US foreign aid under the Trump administration, which previously contributed a third of worldwide assistance. These cuts have forced humanitarian efforts to focus on essential life-saving aid, leaving less room for broader initiatives in middle-income countries.

The IRC, along with other aid organizations, is pushing for a strategic realignment of global aid priorities, urging that half of all aid should target conflict-affected states. This shift aims to ensure that nations with severe humanitarian needs receive critical support amidst growing international challenges.

