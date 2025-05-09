Left Menu

Re-Thinking Global Aid: Prioritizing Vulnerable Nations in Lean Funding Times

Facing reduced funding, the International Rescue Committee, led by David Miliband, advocates for redirecting aid from wealthier nations to countries in conflict and crisis. Following significant US cuts, global humanitarian efforts must adapt to meet the immediate needs of 13 notably affected nations, including Afghanistan and Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:40 IST
Re-Thinking Global Aid: Prioritizing Vulnerable Nations in Lean Funding Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Rescue Committee is calling for a major reallocation of global aid in response to dwindling funds, with CEO David Miliband emphasizing the urgent need to redirect resources to the world's most vulnerable countries. As funding shrinks, countries enduring conflicts and environmental challenges like Afghanistan and Yemen should be prioritized.

Miliband's call to action comes on the heels of significant cuts to US foreign aid under the Trump administration, which previously contributed a third of worldwide assistance. These cuts have forced humanitarian efforts to focus on essential life-saving aid, leaving less room for broader initiatives in middle-income countries.

The IRC, along with other aid organizations, is pushing for a strategic realignment of global aid priorities, urging that half of all aid should target conflict-affected states. This shift aims to ensure that nations with severe humanitarian needs receive critical support amidst growing international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025