Two More Detained in Shocking Delhi Rape Case
Delhi Police have detained two more men in connection with an alleged rape incident near Moolchand Metro station. Earlier, a rickshaw puller, Banty Singh, was arrested. The 24-year-old victim was initially misreported as 18 years old. Further investigation is ongoing, with legal action pending her statement.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, the Delhi Police have detained two more individuals for questioning concerning the alleged rape of a woman near Moolchand Metro station in southeast Delhi. This comes after the arrest of Banty Singh, a 48-year-old rickshaw puller, for the alleged crime that occurred late Monday night.
The police report reveals that Singh allegedly threatened the woman, leading her behind a cluster of parked rickshaws where the crime took place, according to a senior official. Although two additional suspects are in custody for questioning, they have not been formally arrested, with further legal actions hinging on the survivor's forthcoming statement.
Initially claiming to be 18, the woman was later confirmed to be 24 through her identity card. Her family, traced to East Midnapore in West Bengal, reported her missing since April 1. The victim required a Bengali interpreter to narrate her ordeal and was medically examined at AIIMS, where doctors confirmed the victim of rape had suffered visible injuries, including bite marks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
