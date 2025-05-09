West Pushes for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine Amid Sanctions Threat
The U.S. and European allies are finalizing a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, which they may enforce with new sanctions on Russia if refused. Discussions involve close coordination among France, Britain, Germany, and the U.S. as they negotiate terms and potential responses from Russia.
The United States and European allies are on the verge of finalizing a plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The move, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes with a warning: new sanctions will target Russia should it reject the ceasefire terms.
Ukraine has shown willingness to entertain the U.S. proposal, while Russia has declared a brief three-day ceasefire to commemorate World War Two's end. Diplomatic conversations are ongoing as France, Britain, and Germany engage more closely with Washington to synchronize efforts.
A significant meeting of Ukraine's allies is scheduled, anticipated to solidify the ceasefire proposition. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has engaged in diplomacy with his American counterpart, indicating the depth of U.S.-Europe discussions on how to coax Russia into compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
