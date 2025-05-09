West Pushes for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine Amid Sanctions Threat

The United States and European allies are on the verge of finalizing a plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The move, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes with a warning: new sanctions will target Russia should it reject the ceasefire terms.

Ukraine has shown willingness to entertain the U.S. proposal, while Russia has declared a brief three-day ceasefire to commemorate World War Two's end. Diplomatic conversations are ongoing as France, Britain, and Germany engage more closely with Washington to synchronize efforts.

A significant meeting of Ukraine's allies is scheduled, anticipated to solidify the ceasefire proposition. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has engaged in diplomacy with his American counterpart, indicating the depth of U.S.-Europe discussions on how to coax Russia into compliance.

