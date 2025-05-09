Tensions Escalate: Drone Warfare on the India-Pakistan Border

Pakistan unleashed a series of drone assaults targeting 26 sites across India from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. Defence sources report that enemy efforts to strike key facilities, such as airports and air bases, were neutralized.

Authorities maintain vigilant monitoring. Citizens in border zones are urged to remain indoors and heed safety advisories from local officials.

Heavy cross-border shelling continues, and Indian air defence successfully intercepted missiles aimed at key locations, including the strategic Jammu airport. Tensions rise after recent precision strikes by Indian forces on terror launchpads in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)