Unity Call for Ceasefire: European Leaders Rally in Kyiv

In a remarkable display of unity, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland journeyed to Kyiv for a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This pivotal summit aims to secure a 30-day ceasefire in the enduring conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the European leaders have shown a united front in their call for peace.

The visit occurs against the backdrop of Russia's Victory Day parade, where President Vladimir Putin showcased his alliances. The European leaders intend to impose increased sanctions on Russia if Moscow rebuffs their ceasefire proposal. With the U.S. backing, they press for an unconditional ceasefire in the hopes of fostering long-term peace.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as the U.S. embassy in Kyiv warns of potential air attacks. The European leaders plan to honor fallen Ukrainian soldiers and further develop plans for a future coalition force to aid Ukraine post-conflict. The diplomatic world watches as the ball lies in Moscow's court, waiting for a crucial decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)