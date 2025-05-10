In a move sparking controversy, none of America's transgender troops currently wishing to remain in service have applied for waivers to bypass the Pentagon's escalating ban. According to military sources, the hurdles are insurmountable, casting doubt on the feasibility of compliance.

A Pentagon memo indicates plans to discharge transgender servicemembers, unless they preemptively opt for voluntary separation. With critical operations at stake, legal strategies are being sought by those committed to maintaining their roles in the military.

While waivers theoretically exist for those who meet stringent criteria, namely never transitioning and maintaining gender stability for 36 months, insiders like Nicolas Talbott express skepticism over their attainability. Advocacy groups denounce the policy as an effective end to serving while openly transgender.

