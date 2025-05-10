North Korea's Stand: A Justified Alliance in the Russia-Ukraine War
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un defended North Korea’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, citing it as a defense of a 'brother nation.' He praised soldiers involved and said military ties with Russia strengthened under a treaty with Putin. Kim warned the U.S. against military provocations.
In a recent statement, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un justified his country's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, labeling it an exercise of sovereign rights to defend a 'brother nation,' as reported by state media KCNA on Saturday.
Kim Jong Un emphasized that North Korea's participation was rightful and praised the soldiers involved in the Kursk operation as heroes. He warned that Pyongyang would not hesitate to use military force if the United States continued its military provocations against Russia.
The official acknowledgment of North Korea sending over 10,000 troops and weaponry to Russia came in late April. This military cooperation follows a strategic partnership treaty signed between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
