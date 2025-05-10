Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

In Ecuador's Amazon region, an armed confrontation turned deadly as eleven soldiers lost their lives during an operation against illegal mining activities, the defense ministry announced on Friday.

The soldiers were ambushed by the Comandos de la Frontera, a notorious criminal group known as the 'Border Command.'

Using explosives and rifles, the group launched a lethal attack, underscoring the escalating violence in the region linked to illegal mining and organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)