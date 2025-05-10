Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group
Eleven soldiers were killed and another was injured in an armed confrontation with a criminal group in Ecuador's Amazon region. The attack occurred during an operation targeting illegal mining activities by the Comandos de la Frontera, who used explosives and firearms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 05:51 IST
In Ecuador's Amazon region, an armed confrontation turned deadly as eleven soldiers lost their lives during an operation against illegal mining activities, the defense ministry announced on Friday.
The soldiers were ambushed by the Comandos de la Frontera, a notorious criminal group known as the 'Border Command.'
Using explosives and rifles, the group launched a lethal attack, underscoring the escalating violence in the region linked to illegal mining and organized crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's military confirms North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, reports AP.
Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldiers by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir
Unearthing History: The Silent Search for Germany's Lost Soldiers
Congress' Jai Hind Yatra: A Pledge of Support for India's Brave Soldiers