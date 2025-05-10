Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Eleven soldiers were killed and another was injured in an armed confrontation with a criminal group in Ecuador's Amazon region. The attack occurred during an operation targeting illegal mining activities by the Comandos de la Frontera, who used explosives and firearms.

In Ecuador's Amazon region, an armed confrontation turned deadly as eleven soldiers lost their lives during an operation against illegal mining activities, the defense ministry announced on Friday.

The soldiers were ambushed by the Comandos de la Frontera, a notorious criminal group known as the 'Border Command.'

Using explosives and rifles, the group launched a lethal attack, underscoring the escalating violence in the region linked to illegal mining and organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

