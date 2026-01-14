Honoring Unsung Heroes: Recognizing Indian Soldiers of Operation Pawan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the need to honor Indian soldiers who participated in Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka nearly four decades ago, criticizing past governments for their lack of recognition. The Modi administration is actively acknowledging these contributions.

Singh made these remarks during the Armed Forces Veterans' Day event, underlining the sacrifices of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) soldiers. He noted the courage and valor displayed by the forces during their mission in Sri Lanka, where around 1,200 soldiers lost their lives between 1987 and 1990.

The Defence Minister mentioned Prime Minister Modi's tributes to the fallen soldiers at memorials in India and Colombo, stressing the current government's efforts to commemorate these peacekeepers at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)