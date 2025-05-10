Telangana CM Announces Compensation for Fallen Greyhounds

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged a special ex-gratia package worth Rs 1 crore for the families of the three Greyhounds commandos killed by a Maoist-triggered landmine in Mulugu district.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a press release late Friday detailing further assistance, including Rs 80 lakh under the 'Security Scheme', a 300-square-yard house site, and employment opportunities for a family member of each victim.

The tragic incident occurred on May 8, when police teams, including Mulugu police and Greyhounds units, were conducting operations to detect and defuse landmines and explosives near Wazeedu police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)