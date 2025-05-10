Media Urged to Refrain from Routine Use of Air Raid Sirens
The government advised media channels to avoid using civil defence air raid sirens for purposes other than community awareness. The advisory aims to prevent desensitization of civilians to these alarms, especially amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions.
- Country:
- India
The government has issued an advisory urging media channels to desist from using civil defence air raid sirens in their broadcasts, except for community awareness purposes. The directive was outlined by the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence, and Home Guards under the Civil Defence Act, 1968.
This action is aimed at preventing the public from becoming desensitized to the sound of air raid sirens, which could lead to underreaction during actual emergencies. The concern is that routine exposure to these alerts as part of media content may cause civilians to mistake real alarms for regular broadcasts.
The advisory is particularly pertinent given the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for heightened alertness and accurate public perception of threat signals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Fuels India-Pakistan Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Missile Tests Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Conflict Under Chinese Scrutiny
Tensions Soar as India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies
Tensions Escalate: Kartarpur Corridor Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict