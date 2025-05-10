Escalating Tensions: Eight BSF Personnel Injured in Jammu Border Shelling
Eight BSF personnel were injured due to shelling from Pakistan along the international border in Jammu's R S Pura sector. The injured were transported to a nearby military medical facility for treatment. BSF is responsible for securing the extensive India-Pakistan international boundary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:43 IST
In a concerning escalation of border tensions, eight Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained injuries after being subjected to artillery shelling from Pakistan along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu.
The incident occurred in the R S Pura sector, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region. Officials confirmed that the injured personnel have been quickly moved to a local military medical facility for medical attention.
Tasked with guarding the sprawling 2,000 km-plus boundary between India and Pakistan, the BSF remains on high alert amid this significant breach of peace.
