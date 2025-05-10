Security Heightened for Pakistani Inmates in West Bengal Amid Regional Tensions

The security for Pakistani inmates in correctional facilities across West Bengal has been intensified, an official confirmed on Saturday.

As regional tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, authorities have reviewed and strengthened security protocols. Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Correctional Administration, Chandranath Sinha, highlighted the importance of heightened vigilance around these detainees compared to others to avoid undesirable incidents.

According to ADG Correctional Services Laxmi Narayan Meena, there are currently ten Pakistani prisoners located in various correctional homes in the state, including two identified terrorists. Security is further reinforced by a three-layer security system, with officials prepared to take additional measures as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)