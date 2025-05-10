Left Menu

Security Heightened for Pakistani Inmates in West Bengal Amid Regional Tensions

Security measures for Pakistani prisoners in West Bengal correctional homes have been enhanced due to India-Pakistan tensions. Officials emphasize the need for extra precautions to prevent incidents, with a multi-layered security system in place. The situation is monitored continually by senior officers to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The security for Pakistani inmates in correctional facilities across West Bengal has been intensified, an official confirmed on Saturday.

As regional tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, authorities have reviewed and strengthened security protocols. Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Correctional Administration, Chandranath Sinha, highlighted the importance of heightened vigilance around these detainees compared to others to avoid undesirable incidents.

According to ADG Correctional Services Laxmi Narayan Meena, there are currently ten Pakistani prisoners located in various correctional homes in the state, including two identified terrorists. Security is further reinforced by a three-layer security system, with officials prepared to take additional measures as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

