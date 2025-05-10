Operation Sindoor: A Battle Between Valor and Commercial Exploitation

A new legal challenge has emerged in the Supreme Court with a plea seeking to prevent the commercial registration of 'Operation Sindoor'. The term, steeped in cultural and emotional significance, has become a touchpoint for national pride following recent military operations.

The Indian armed forces executed missile strikes early Wednesday on multiple terror targets across Pakistan, which were spurred by a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. This military response, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', aims to serve justice post a massacre of 26 civilians.

Filed by Dev Ashish Dubey, the plea argues that trademarking 'Operation Sindoor' would allow for commercial exploitation at the cost of national sentiment. This sentiment is tethered to the valor of soldiers and their widows affected by ongoing terrorism, primarily fueled by neighboring Pakistan.

