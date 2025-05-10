Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Battle Between Valor and Commercial Exploitation

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to prevent the trademark registration of 'Operation Sindoor,' arguing against its misuse for commercial purposes. The name signifies the sacrifice of soldiers and is linked to military strikes in response to a terror attack, evoking national emotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new legal challenge has emerged in the Supreme Court with a plea seeking to prevent the commercial registration of 'Operation Sindoor'. The term, steeped in cultural and emotional significance, has become a touchpoint for national pride following recent military operations.

The Indian armed forces executed missile strikes early Wednesday on multiple terror targets across Pakistan, which were spurred by a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. This military response, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', aims to serve justice post a massacre of 26 civilians.

Filed by Dev Ashish Dubey, the plea argues that trademarking 'Operation Sindoor' would allow for commercial exploitation at the cost of national sentiment. This sentiment is tethered to the valor of soldiers and their widows affected by ongoing terrorism, primarily fueled by neighboring Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

