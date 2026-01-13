Left Menu

Intense Missile Strikes Rock Ukraine's Largest Cities

Russian forces unleashed the year's most intense missile barrage on Ukraine's major cities, killing four in Kharkiv. Kyiv experienced a short, fierce missile assault, with explosions heard but casualties not immediately reported. Around 20 ballistic missiles were reportedly fired overnight in a sustained attack.

Russian forces launched the most intense wave of missile attacks on Ukraine's largest cities this year, reportedly killing four people in Kharkiv early Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

In Kyiv, the capital experienced a brief yet intense missile assault. While explosions were heard, there was no immediate report of casualties or damage, according to Kyiv's military administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko.

Monitoring channels on Telegram indicated that approximately 20 ballistic missiles were fired in about an hour overnight, marking the most sustained strike on Ukraine this year, though these reports remain unverified. In Kharkiv, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed four deaths in an attack on the city's outskirts, along with six injuries. Russia has frequently targeted Ukrainian urban centers since the onset of its invasion in February 2022, aiming at energy infrastructure and depriving millions of power and heat during winter.

