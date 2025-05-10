Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Hails Ceasefire as Step Towards Peace

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq applauded the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, emphasizing dialogue as essential for peace. The ceasefire, mediated by the US, offers relief to those affected by violence along the LoC and marks a significant step towards dialogue and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:48 IST
In a significant development, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has commended the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan, underscoring dialogue as the primary route to peace.

'Alhumdulilah (thank god). Better sense has prevailed and India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire,' the mirwaiz expressed on X, celebrating the move.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, promises immediate cessation of hostilities and is anticipated to foster stability and dialogue in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

