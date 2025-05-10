Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Hails Ceasefire as Step Towards Peace
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq applauded the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, emphasizing dialogue as essential for peace. The ceasefire, mediated by the US, offers relief to those affected by violence along the LoC and marks a significant step towards dialogue and stability in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has commended the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan, underscoring dialogue as the primary route to peace.
'Alhumdulilah (thank god). Better sense has prevailed and India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire,' the mirwaiz expressed on X, celebrating the move.
The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, promises immediate cessation of hostilities and is anticipated to foster stability and dialogue in the conflict-ridden region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advancing Mine Safety: Kazakhstan's Tripartite Dialogue Charts New OSH Path
Tragedy in Ukraine: Relentless Strikes Kill Children, Sparking Urgent Calls for Peace
Unyielding Tariff, Unyielding Ties: US and Singapore Keep Economic Dialogue Alive
Diplomacy in Transit: Trump and Zelenskiy's Strategic Dialogue
Key Diplomatic Dialogue Ahead of Papal Ceremony