A Vision for Transformative Governance: Karmayogi Training Empowers Public Servants

In a significant step toward building a future-ready civil service, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in close collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission, hosted a dynamic and interactive training programme under the “Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Program” on May 10, 2025. The high-energy event took place in New Delhi, gathering public officials from across various departments to strengthen their professional capabilities and deepen their understanding of the government's capacity-building mission.

This initiative reflects the Government of India’s larger commitment to transforming public service delivery by empowering officials at all levels with the tools, mindset, and motivation to serve the public with excellence and integrity.

Secretary V. Srinivas Champions Transformational Training

The training was elevated by the presence of Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG, who actively engaged with the participants. In his keynote address, Shri Srinivas emphasized the transformative potential of such programmes, describing them as not merely training events but instruments of systemic change. He noted that fostering better teamwork, camaraderie, and a shared sense of mission among civil servants is critical to the success of any governance model.

"The civil services must embody a spirit of responsibility, innovation, and service to the nation," he said, reiterating the importance of continued learning and adaptation in the rapidly evolving administrative landscape. According to him, the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva initiative is designed to build these very values into the DNA of public governance.

Interactive Leadership by Ms. Sarita Taneja

One of the highlights of the event was the highly engaging session conducted by Ms. Sarita Taneja, Deputy Secretary and Master Trainer. Her facilitation brought together Under Secretaries, Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, and other officials in an atmosphere of collaboration and deep reflection. The participants were encouraged to think beyond routine roles and reimagine their responsibilities as crucial cogs in the wheel of nation-building.

Through real-time interactions, case-based discussions, and scenario mapping, Ms. Taneja successfully anchored a dialogue around the changing expectations from public servants in a digital, citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

Four Core Modules: Shaping the Rashtriya Karmayogi Identity

The training comprised four comprehensive and thought-provoking modules that delved into the core values and aspirations of the “Karmayogi Mission.” Each module was crafted to stimulate intellectual growth, self-assessment, and a renewed commitment to public service:

Who is a Rashtriya Karmayogi? This module laid the foundation by helping participants identify with the larger purpose of the initiative. It focused on the attributes of a modern-day public servant who is empathetic, driven by service, and committed to ethical governance. Expanding Our Vision of Success and Fulfillment Participants were encouraged to look beyond traditional markers of success, embracing a more holistic approach that balances personal growth with professional fulfillment and public good. Creating a Karmayogi This transformative segment challenged officers to break old mindsets and embrace lifelong learning, adaptability, and integrity as the cornerstones of their service journey. Rashtriya Karmayogi as a Nation-Builder Reinforcing the idea that every officer plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of India, this module inspired a vision of service that transcends bureaucracy and connects deeply with national aspirations.

Fostering a Culture of Excellence in Governance

The Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Program is a bold and forward-thinking initiative under the government’s broader mission to instill a culture of excellence, accountability, and responsiveness in public administration. By focusing on the continuous development of public officials, the program aligns closely with India’s ambitious governance reforms aimed at delivering efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly services.

Going forward, such trainings are expected to be rolled out more widely across ministries and departments, ensuring that the transformative impact reaches every corner of the administrative machinery. The positive reception and active participation witnessed at the New Delhi session are a testament to the relevance and effectiveness of the approach.

Toward a New Era of Public Service

The training event on May 10 stands as a reminder that empowered public servants are the bedrock of good governance. The Rashtriya Karmayogi framework offers a roadmap for nurturing a new cadre of civil servants who are not only skilled but also inspired to serve with purpose. Through such initiatives, the Government of India continues to pave the way for a more competent, compassionate, and future-ready administrative ecosystem.