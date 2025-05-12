Hamas' Surprise Release: U.S.-Backed Negotiation to Free Israeli-American Hostage

In a significant diplomatic development, Hamas revealed plans to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza, signaling a change in their stance amid ongoing conflict. While Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated operations would intensify regardless, efforts for Alexander's safe passage are temporarily halting the fighting.

The release, viewed as a goodwill gesture toward President Donald Trump, emerges from intricate negotiations involving the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. Despite this, Israel's government, grappling with internal pressures, emphasized there would be no ceasefire, and military actions would persist, framing the release as a product of Israel's mounting pressure on Hamas.

On the ground, the region sees both continued military hostility and some diplomatic progress. Arab nations view this as a potential precursor to more comprehensive ceasefire discussions, hoping to pave the path for future releases of remaining hostages held since last year's assault on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)