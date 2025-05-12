Left Menu

Hamas' Surprise Release: U.S.-Backed Negotiation to Free Israeli-American Hostage

Hamas has announced the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. The decision, influenced by negotiations involving the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, was positioned as a goodwill gesture towards President Donald Trump. Despite the release, Israel maintains no ceasefire, continuing their military actions against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:31 IST
Hamas' Surprise Release: U.S.-Backed Negotiation to Free Israeli-American Hostage
hostage

In a significant diplomatic development, Hamas revealed plans to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza, signaling a change in their stance amid ongoing conflict. While Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated operations would intensify regardless, efforts for Alexander's safe passage are temporarily halting the fighting.

The release, viewed as a goodwill gesture toward President Donald Trump, emerges from intricate negotiations involving the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. Despite this, Israel's government, grappling with internal pressures, emphasized there would be no ceasefire, and military actions would persist, framing the release as a product of Israel's mounting pressure on Hamas.

On the ground, the region sees both continued military hostility and some diplomatic progress. Arab nations view this as a potential precursor to more comprehensive ceasefire discussions, hoping to pave the path for future releases of remaining hostages held since last year's assault on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025