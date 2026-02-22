Netanyahu and Modi's Diplomatic 'Hexagon' Vision for Global Alliances

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed India as a 'global power' and emphasized his personal friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a weekly cabinet meeting. Netanyahu discussed his vision of forming a 'hexagon' of alliances, which includes India, around the Middle East region.

This week will highlight the special relationship that has developed between Israel and India over recent years, strengthened through high-level visits and mutual cooperation. Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel for a two-day trip from February 25, marking his second trip since a groundbreaking visit in July 2017.

Netanyahu aims to bolster cooperation through economic, diplomatic, and security initiatives while also focusing on high-tech, AI, and quantum computing collaboration. His diplomatic vision includes aligning with Arab, African, Mediterranean, and Asian nations to form a robust strategic alliance.

