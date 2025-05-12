Left Menu

Judicial Relief for Teen in Distress: Gujarat HC Approves Late-Term Abortion

The Gujarat High Court approved the termination of a 33-week pregnancy for a 13-year-old rape victim, reversing a prior POCSO court ruling. The decision was made despite medical risks due to the girl's anemia, emphasizing her minor status and the importance of her written parental consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:41 IST
Judicial Relief for Teen in Distress: Gujarat HC Approves Late-Term Abortion
The Gujarat High Court has authorized the termination of a 33-week pregnancy for a 13-year-old rape victim from Rajkot, overturning a previous decision by a special POCSO court. This significant ruling comes after medical experts confirmed the risk but affirmed the procedure was feasible.

Justice Nirzar Desai took into account the victim's young age and the substantial life she has ahead of her. The medical team noted the complexities involved due to the girl's anemia, highlighting the need for thorough preparations, including an adequate blood supply.

The court mandated that the procedure at PDU General Hospital, Rajkot, is conducted with utmost care, requiring written consent from her parents. This case underscores the court's sensitive approach to extraordinary circumstances under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

