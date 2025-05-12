Left Menu

Bulgarian Spy Ring Mastermind Sentenced in UK Espionage Case

Orlin Roussev, a Bulgarian leading a Russian spy ring, received over 10 years in prison for endangering lives across Europe. The espionage included targeting diplomats, reporters, and Ukrainian soldiers. Alongside Roussev, four others were involved in operations on behalf of Russian intelligence. More sentencings are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:02 IST
In a landmark case, Orlin Roussev, a Bulgarian national, was issued a prison sentence of over 10 years for spearheading a Russian espionage ring in the UK. The sentence was handed down on Monday, highlighting the seriousness of the charges he faced.

Prosecutors detailed that Roussev, aged 47, led a group of five fellow Bulgarians, orchestrating operations that threatened lives across the UK, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Montenegro from 2020 to 2023. This was said to be in service to Russian intelligence.

The espionage efforts were comprehensive, targeting high-profile individuals such as diplomats, journalists, and Ukrainian military forces. The gang even contemplated kidnapping or executing opponents of the Kremlin. His accomplices, including his right-hand man Biser Dzhambazov and a mixed martial artist, have also admitted guilt, with more sentencings expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

