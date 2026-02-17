Left Menu

Ranpariya Challenges Extradition in UK Court Over Murder Conspiracy Charges

Jaysukh Ranpariya, facing murder conspiracy charges in India, is appealing against his extradition from the UK. His legal team argues there are human rights concerns and insufficient evidence for a prima facie case. A UK court had earlier approved his extradition but it's now under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:29 IST
Ranpariya Challenges Extradition in UK Court Over Murder Conspiracy Charges
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal maneuver, Jaysukh Ranpariya, also known as Jayesh Patel, has sought to appeal his extradition to India, where he faces charges related to four conspiracy-to-murder cases. The 45-year-old, appearing via videolink from Belmarsh Prison, argues inadequate evidence and human rights violations.

High-profile judge Clive Sheldon presides over the case, challenging a previous ruling by District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths, who found sufficient grounds for extradition. The legal discourse hinges on human rights concerns, evidential sufficiency, and the potential risk of life without parole if convicted in India.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service supports the extradition, citing adequate assurances from India regarding Ranpariya's human rights. The murder conspiracies are linked to land extortion activities in Gujarat, involving complex legal dynamics and transnational judicial implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026