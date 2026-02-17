Ranpariya Challenges Extradition in UK Court Over Murder Conspiracy Charges

In a significant legal maneuver, Jaysukh Ranpariya, also known as Jayesh Patel, has sought to appeal his extradition to India, where he faces charges related to four conspiracy-to-murder cases. The 45-year-old, appearing via videolink from Belmarsh Prison, argues inadequate evidence and human rights violations.

High-profile judge Clive Sheldon presides over the case, challenging a previous ruling by District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths, who found sufficient grounds for extradition. The legal discourse hinges on human rights concerns, evidential sufficiency, and the potential risk of life without parole if convicted in India.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service supports the extradition, citing adequate assurances from India regarding Ranpariya's human rights. The murder conspiracies are linked to land extortion activities in Gujarat, involving complex legal dynamics and transnational judicial implications.

