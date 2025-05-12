UK's Immigration Crackdown: Stricter Visa Rules Spark Controversy

In a move stirring mixed reactions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced stricter immigration rules on Monday. The changes, impacting large groups of Indian students and skilled workers in the UK, are designed to address the nation's soaring immigration numbers.

Outlined in a new Immigration White Paper, the rules extend the settlement qualifying period to 10 years and implement tougher English language requirements. Additionally, the current two-year post-study Graduate Route visa will now be reduced to 18 months, affecting many Indian and Chinese students.

Concerns from the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK highlight the pressure on Indian students, while calls for greater alignment between student and skilled worker routes persist. The planned closure of the Health and Social Care visa has also sparked criticism, questioning the impact on existing migrant workers.

