Bravery Amid Explosions: Jharkhand Cop Injured While Defusing IED

In a grave incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a security personnel was injured on Monday while attempting to defuse an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police reported.

The mishap occurred in a forest area within the Chotanagra police station's jurisdiction, where Constable Manoj Kumar Damai was engaged in bomb disposal efforts. The IED was planted by Maoists, detected during a strategic operation conducted by the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, Cobra, and District Armed Police across the forests of Kalapaburu, Dalaigada, and Marangponga, according to law enforcement officials.

Upon explosion, Constable Damai sustained injuries and was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that Damai's condition is stable, assuring continued treatment and monitoring.

