Left Menu

Bravery Amid Explosions: Jharkhand Cop Injured While Defusing IED

In West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Constable Manoj Kumar Damai was injured while defusing an IED planted by Maoists. The explosive device was found during a combined operation by various security forces. Damai, injured in the blast, was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi and is in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:58 IST
Bravery Amid Explosions: Jharkhand Cop Injured While Defusing IED
security personnel
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a security personnel was injured on Monday while attempting to defuse an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police reported.

The mishap occurred in a forest area within the Chotanagra police station's jurisdiction, where Constable Manoj Kumar Damai was engaged in bomb disposal efforts. The IED was planted by Maoists, detected during a strategic operation conducted by the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, Cobra, and District Armed Police across the forests of Kalapaburu, Dalaigada, and Marangponga, according to law enforcement officials.

Upon explosion, Constable Damai sustained injuries and was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that Damai's condition is stable, assuring continued treatment and monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025