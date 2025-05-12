India’s Decisive Counterterror Doctrine Unveiled: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor

In a landmark national address delivered via videoconference, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid bare the strategic depth and executional might of Operation Sindoor, a comprehensive counterterrorism initiative that has fundamentally shifted India’s defense posture and geopolitical narrative. With a message blending solemnity and strength, the Prime Minister detailed India’s forceful response to the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and its broader implications on national and regional security.

Saluting the Forces: Unity, Strength, and National Resolve

The Prime Minister began his speech by paying rich tributes to the valor of India’s armed forces, intelligence operatives, and scientific community. Calling them the “shield and sword” of modern India, he emphasized that the courage and discipline shown by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor symbolized both national strength and moral restraint.

He stated, “Operation Sindoor is not just a military code—it is the emotional resolve of 140 crore Indians.” PM Modi dedicated this courage to the women of India, proclaiming that the nation stood as one in honor and protection of their dignity.

The Pahalgam Massacre: A Wake-Up Call to the World

Shri Modi recounted with anguish the heinous attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where innocent tourists were questioned about their faith and mercilessly murdered before their families. He labeled it as not merely an act of terrorism but a direct assault on India's civilizational ethos. "It was an attempt to fracture our harmony,” he said, “but it only cemented our resolve.”

He reiterated that the armed forces were granted complete operational freedom, resulting in swift and calculated retaliation aimed at dismantling the terrorist ecosystem.

Operation Sindoor: A Precise and Punishing Response

The Prime Minister revealed that on May 6 and 7, India executed a coordinated strike operation deep into Pakistani territory, targeting known terrorist hideouts and command centers in regions like Bahawalpur and Muridke—long considered incubators of global terror.

He confirmed that over 100 hardened terrorists, including high-ranking masterminds, were neutralized. India’s missile and drone strikes not only destroyed infrastructure but also inflicted psychological defeat on terror networks.

Highlighting the impact, he stated: “India’s strikes destroyed not just structures but the very confidence of those who believed they could attack us with impunity.”

Strategic Shifts: India Redraws the Counterterrorism Doctrine

The Prime Minister formally unveiled a new three-pillar doctrine that will now guide India’s national security policy:

Decisive Retaliation – Any terror attack will trigger a disproportionate and conclusive response. Zero Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail – India will no longer be deterred by nuclear threats used as shields by rogue actors. No Distinction Between Terror and Terror Sponsors – Governments harboring terrorists will be held equally responsible.

He emphasized that the global community had witnessed the Pakistani military's direct association with terror by attending funerals of those neutralized, reinforcing India’s long-held assertion of state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Retaliation and India’s Superior Defense

Following India’s strike, Pakistan retaliated with indiscriminate attacks on Indian civilian and military infrastructure. However, as PM Modi recounted, India’s advanced air defense systems neutralized most incoming threats mid-air. "Their missiles crumbled like straw against our defenses," he said, asserting that Pakistan's misadventure exposed its vulnerability.

India’s own counterstrikes on Pakistani airbases severely damaged their infrastructure, causing strategic setbacks. By May 10, the Pakistan military was reportedly seeking ceasefire arrangements through diplomatic backchannels.

Diplomatic Messaging and Conditional Suspension

The Prime Minister disclosed that Pakistan had formally reached out to India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), pledging to cease terror activities. In response, India agreed to temporarily halt offensive operations, while remaining vigilant and reserving the right to resume action should Pakistan backtrack on its commitments.

"This is a suspension, not a conclusion," Modi emphasized. "Our surveillance and assessment of Pakistan’s actions will be relentless."

Indigenous Defense on Display: A New Military Paradigm

PM Modi proudly highlighted the role of Made in India defense equipment, which demonstrated exceptional performance during the operation. He stated that India had now proven superiority not just in conventional desert and mountain warfare but also in New Age Warfare, including precision drone strikes and cyber defenses.

“The world has now witnessed that India is not just a military power—but a self-reliant and innovative force in defense technology,” he proclaimed.

Message to the World and Pakistan: Peace Through Strength

The Prime Minister reiterated that the current era must not be one of terrorism. He warned Pakistan that continued sponsorship of terror would only hasten its downfall. "If Pakistan wishes to survive, it must dismantle its terror infrastructure—there is no other option," he said firmly.

He reiterated India's consistent diplomatic stance—no talks with Pakistan unless focused solely on terrorism, and that any dialogue must include the subject of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Buddha Purnima Reflections: Strength as the Guardian of Peace

On the sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi drew from Lord Buddha’s teachings to affirm that real peace arises from the ability to defend it. He closed his address by affirming India’s pursuit of Viksit Bharat—a prosperous, safe, and strong India—guided by the values of unity, dignity, and courage.

"To preserve peace, we must be strong. And when necessary, we must act with strength,” the Prime Minister concluded, saluting the Indian armed forces and the spirit of every Indian citizen.