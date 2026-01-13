Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Strengthening India's Defense Strategy

Operation Sindoor is an ongoing military initiative aimed at addressing cross-border terrorism. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized India's readiness to counter misadventures from adversaries, primarily focusing on stabilizing the Line of Actual Control with China. He highlighted the importance of constant vigilance, capability development, and infrastructure enhancement.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasizing a firm stance against any adversary misadventures, particularly sending a strong message to Pakistan.

During a press conference, Gen Dwivedi stated the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China is stable but requires persistent scrutiny. Discussing Operation Sindoor, he highlighted its strategic essence in targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

The Army has mobilized troops, preparing for ground offensives while focusing on capability development and infrastructure growth. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir stays sensitive yet controlled, ensuring a whole-of-government approach in military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

