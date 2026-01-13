Operation Sindoor: Strengthening India's Defense Strategy

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasizing a firm stance against any adversary misadventures, particularly sending a strong message to Pakistan.

During a press conference, Gen Dwivedi stated the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China is stable but requires persistent scrutiny. Discussing Operation Sindoor, he highlighted its strategic essence in targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

The Army has mobilized troops, preparing for ground offensives while focusing on capability development and infrastructure growth. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir stays sensitive yet controlled, ensuring a whole-of-government approach in military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)