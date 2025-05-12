Left Menu

Militants Launch Bold Raid on Nigerian Army Base

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a daring assault, suspected Islamist militants targeted a Nigerian army base in Borno state, capturing both soldiers and ammunition in an early morning raid, as reported by security sources.

The attack, conducted by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, underscores the increasing threat of a jihadist resurgence, marked by the use of armed drones and explosives.

While Nigerian forces counter-attacked successfully, reclaiming the base, the incident raised concerns about the challenges facing regional stability and security, with several soldiers reportedly missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

