Maharashtra Sanctions New Official Vehicles for Governor and Minister
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 1.57 crore for new official vehicles: four for the governor's convoy and one for a state minister. The General Administration Department and School Education Department issued the orders, with purchases totaling Rs 1.31 crore and Rs 25.6 lakh respectively.
Mumbai
The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 1.57 crore to procure five new official vehicles—four for the governor's convoy and one for a state minister.
An order from the General Administration Department outlined that the four vehicles replacing existing ones within the governor's convoy will cost Rs 1.31 crore.
Separately, the School Education Department approved a vehicle priced at Rs 25.6 lakh for the Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar. These decisions were documented in orders issued last week.
