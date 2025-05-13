Germany Cracks Down on Reich Citizens: A Blow to Extremism

The German government has intensified its crackdown on extremism by prohibiting the largest 'Reich citizen' group, referred to as the 'Kingdom of Germany'. This ban comes after four of the group's leaders were apprehended as part of a nationwide operation.

The group, which advocates for a 'counter-state' and promotes antisemitic conspiracy narratives, has been a focal point for security forces. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized the seriousness of their economic and criminal structures, which pose a threat to Germany's democratic order.

Operations to block the group's online platforms and seize their assets are underway, ensuring no further extremist activities can be financed. This is part of a continued effort to dismantle far-right threats within the country.

