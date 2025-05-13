Left Menu

Tense Encounter in Kashmir: Three Terrorists Neutralized

In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, security forces successfully neutralized three terrorists in a fierce encounter. Acting on credible intelligence about terrorist presence in the Shukroo Keller area, a search operation intensified into a gunfight, resulting in the deaths of the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists were killed during a high-stakes encounter with security forces in the Shopian district. The operation took place on Tuesday.

Acting on precise intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Shukroo Keller area of South Kashmir, security forces swiftly moved to launch a cordon and search operation.

The routine search transformed into a heated exchange of gunfire when the terrorists fired upon the forces, prompting a retaliatory response that led to the deaths of the three suspects involved in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

