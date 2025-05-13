Tense Encounter in Kashmir: Three Terrorists Neutralized

In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists were killed during a high-stakes encounter with security forces in the Shopian district. The operation took place on Tuesday.

Acting on precise intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Shukroo Keller area of South Kashmir, security forces swiftly moved to launch a cordon and search operation.

The routine search transformed into a heated exchange of gunfire when the terrorists fired upon the forces, prompting a retaliatory response that led to the deaths of the three suspects involved in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)