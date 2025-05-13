Justice Sought in Horrific Tribal Girl Assault Case in Tripura

In a shocking incident in South Tripura district, a 15-year-old tribal girl allegedly became the victim of a gang rape involving seven youths, local authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The heinous crime occurred when the minor was heading to a village fair alongside a friend in Belonia. She was forcibly taken to a jungle and assaulted before spending the night at an accused's home. The girl's parents were alerted to the situation the following day.

Law enforcement swiftly captured six of the seven alleged perpetrators, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspect. Police assure a thorough investigation as the survivor's condition remains stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)