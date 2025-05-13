Congress Demands PM Package for Shelling Victims in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Congress has strongly condemned the Pakistan Army for its attacks on civilian populations in the recent skirmishes, advocating for a special prime minister's package to aid the rehabilitation of those affected. Tariq Hameed Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), voiced the demands following an extensive tour of the hard-hit Poonch district.

The clashes have resulted in the loss of 20 lives and injuries to over 50 individuals due to unrestrained shelling in the Poonch district, the worst affected area. During his visit to Baila village, Karra, accompanied by senior party leaders such as working president Raman Bhalla, expressed condolences to the family of Islamic scholar Mohammed Iqbal, criticizing sections of the national media for branding him a terrorist.

The Congress team visited several sacred sites and the hospital where they assessed the damages and injuries. Karra urged the government to accept calls for an all-party meeting and a special parliamentary session to discuss the ongoing issues. He emphasized the need for immediate compensations and memorialized status for those lost in the attacks, reinforcing the demand for extensive community and individual bunkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)